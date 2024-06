Share:













The russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the energy infrastructure of Kherson, which left the city without electricity on June 20.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this.

Power engineers have already started work to return the light to Kherson houses as soon as possible.

"Due to the russian shelling, Kherson was left without electricity. Power engineers have already begun emergency restoration work and are eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, June 20, russia conducted a massive blow to Ukraine's energy sector. Enemy kamikaze drones damaged equipment at facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kyiv Regions. The consequences are currently being clarified.

Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 20, the russian occupiers shelled the thermal power plant of the DTEK Energy company, causing serious damage to the plant's equipment.