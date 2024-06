Share:













The agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on the liberalization of road freight transport has been extended for one year with the possibility of its automatic extension until the end of 2025.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Thus, according to him, truck transportation both from Ukraine to the EU and in the reverse direction — from the European Union to Ukraine — will no longer require special permits.

Also, the updated agreement provides for a number of mutual obligations regarding the availability of licenses for transportation and marking of trucks.

"Ukraine demonstrates the practical results of integration into the economic and logistics space of the European Union. Continuation of the "transport visa-free" is one such step. It will ensure positive dynamics of exports to EU countries, which will make us economically more stable. Also, unauthorized cargo transportation speeds up the receipt of goods by Ukrainian entrepreneurs and components for the development of our own production," Shmyhal emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine exported 48% more goods to the EU during the year and a half of the relevant agreement than during the same period before its signing.

At the same time, the government expects the preservation of this positive dynamic.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of June 2022, Ukraine signed an agreement with the European Union on freight transportation by road.

In March 2023, Ukraine and the EU extended the "transport visa-free" until June 30, 2024.