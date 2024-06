Share:













Zambia joined the final communique of the inaugural Peace Summit.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the X network, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Grateful to Zambia for joining the Peace Summit Communique and supporting efforts aimed at achieving sustainable, comprehensive and just peace. We note the growing support for the Peace Summit and its final communique on all continents, particularly in Africa. We appreciate that Zambia, together with other African countries, takes a clear position in support of the UN Charter, peace and progress," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian Peace Formula has an inclusive format that allows each country to express itself and contribute to the achievement of common goals.

He called on all peace-loving countries to join the communique and implement the Peace Formula.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 19, Zelenskyy announced that the joint communique of the summit was signed by Antigua and Barbuda, which was not represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, as well as the Organization of American States, which unites 32 states from South and North America.

On June 18, Zelenskyy thanked the Ecumenical Patriarchate for joining the communique of the Global Peace Summit.

On June 15-16, the first inaugural Peace Summit was held at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland. Official invitations to participate in the conference were sent to more than 160 countries and international organizations. At the same time, the aggressor state of russia was not invited to the Peace Summit.

101 states and international organizations, two-thirds of them at the level of leaders, were represented at the summit, the joint communique of the summit was supported by 84 participants. The mass media reported that 12 countries and 4 organizations did not sign the joint communique following the peace conference. It later became known that Jordan, Iraq and Rwanda withdrew their signatures.

According to the message of the Swiss government, as of June 19, 79 states and 6 organizations supported the joint communique.