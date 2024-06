Zelenskyy thanks Antigua and Barbuda, which was not at Peace Summit, but signed communiqué

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Antigua and Barbuda was not represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, but later signed a joint communiqué based on its results.

The corresponding message was published by the X-account (Twitter) of the head of state on Wednesday, June 19.

"I am grateful to Antigua and Barbuda for joining the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit. It is the first country that was not represented at the Summit but subsequently joined the final document. This shows that our Peace Formula and our vision of a just and lasting peace are shared by all continents and regions of the world - from Europe to the Caribbean," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, the coalition of countries in support of the Ukrainian peace formula will continue to grow. Ukraine created the Peace Summit so that stability and true equality reign in the world, where all nations have a voice and can demonstrate their leadership. This format will develop and be replenished with new participants, Zelenskyy emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 18, Rwanda disappeared from the list of signatories of the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit.

On June 17, the website of the Swiss Federal Council informed that two countries had withdrawn their signatures under the joint communiqué after the Peace Summit in Switzerland. However, the deputy head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva explained that there was a technical failure, there was no withdrawal of signatures.

On June 16, media reported that 12 countries and 4 organizations did not sign the joint communiqué following the Peace Summit.