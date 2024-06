Share:













The russian occupiers identified the Kharkiv axis as one of the priorities for the offensive. Reserves are constantly brought there.

The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin announced this on his Telegram channel.

"There are many f*ggots, and sometimes they try to disguise themselves under the geographical landscape, but remain part of it forever. The russians have identified this direction as one of the priorities for the offensive, so they are transferring fresh forces here," Zhorin noted.

He noted that the 3rd Assault Brigade has eliminated more than a thousand occupiers in recent times. This is an indicative result for assessing the accumulation of forces of the russian federation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers are preparing to transfer additional units to the north of the Kharkiv Region. This is due to the high losses suffered by the enemy in the battles in the area of Vovchansk.

On June 17, it became known that the Armed Forces blocked about 400 occupiers on the territory of the Vovchansk aggregate plant.

In the meantime, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called repelling the offensive of the russian army in the Kharkiv Region as the main task for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.