The russian occupiers are preparing to transfer additional units to the north of the Kharkiv Region. This is due to the high losses suffered by the enemy in the battles in the area of Vovchansk.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, said this on the air of the telethon, his words are quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

Voloshyn said that the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of Vovchansk were opposed by units of the 138th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 83rd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade and the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment.

They suffer heavy losses, so the command of the occupiers decided to transfer at least two more units to the area of Vovchansk.

It is about the 155th Separate Brigade of Marines and the 25th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade.

The spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group added that since the beginning of May in the north of the Kharkiv Region, the losses of the russian occupiers in the battles for Vovchansk amounted to more than 4,000 people.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that 119 combat clashes took place at the front during the past 24 hours.

Ten of them were repelled by the Ukrainian military in Vovchansk, where street fighting continues in the northern part of the city.

We will remind, on June 17 it became known that the Armed Forces blocked about 400 occupiers on the territory of the Vovchansk aggregate plant.