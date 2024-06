Power outages can last up to 20 hours. DTEK announces the worst scenario for next winter

If the aggressor country of russia continues to destroy the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainians will be without electricity and heat for 20 hours this winter.

This was reported by the BBC with reference to DTEK data.

If russia continues to attack power plants, the worst-case scenario is that Ukrainians could spend up to 20 hours a day without electricity or heating during the winter. Part of the problem is that repairing Ukrainian thermal and hydroelectric power plants is difficult and expensive. So, it may take years to repair some facilities, and some energy facilities will never be put back into operation.

However, the situation may worsen in the summer, when people turn on the air conditioners.

Currently, Ukraine purchases electricity from the European Union to cover the deficit. Thus, according to the BBC, on Wednesday the Ministry of Energy imported the largest amount of energy to date.

Instead, the State Emergency Service says that after long-term outages, the load on the power grid increases sharply, because people turn on many electrical appliances at once. Sometimes this leads to fires.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, June 13, hourly electricity power outage schedules will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. They are planned to be used in the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv, Donetsk, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

The Ministry of Energy stated that the new procedure for applying hourly outage schedules, which started working in Ukraine in a test mode from Saturday, June 8, should ensure a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.

The Cabinet of Ministers obliged regional power distribution companies to ensure an even and fair sequence of power outages.