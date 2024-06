Situation at front escalating. 119 combat clashes take place over past day - summary

From the beginning of the day until 10:00 p.m. on June 17, 119 combat clashes took place at the front, the situation in the Pokrovsk axis remains the most tense.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, the russian invaders carried out two missile strikes and 32 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine using 39 guided aerial bombs, and used 475 kamikaze drones.

Also, the enemy carried out almost 2,600 shellings of the positions of the Ukrainian troops and populated areas from barrel and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles.

On June 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Since the beginning of the previous day, as of 10:00 p.m., there have already been 119 combat clashes with the russian occupiers.

Thus, in the Kharkiv axis, 14 enemy attacks took place in the Vovchansk area and one near the village of Lyptsi.

In Vovchansk, 10 enemy assaults were repelled.

The situation remains tense - as of the end of the day, fighting continued in four locations.

Defense Forces continue measures to strengthen defensive positions and lines.

In the Kupyansk axis, since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes has increased to 14.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks near Synkivka.

One enemy attack in the area of ​​Stepova Novoselivka was also unsuccessful.

Fighting continues near Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka.

The situation is under control.

In the Lyman axis, the number of clashes reached 13.

The russian occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiyivka, Terny, Torske and Serebrianskyi Forest.

Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks.

Battles are still going on near Hrekivka, Terny and in Serebrianskyi Forest.

Ukrainian soldiers are carrying out measures to increase the stability of the defense in this axis.

In the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy's assaults near Klishchiyivka were not successful.

At the end of the day, fighting continued in the Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar areas.

The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsk axis.

The enemy does not stop trying to find weak points in the Ukrainian defense, with continuous assaults it tries to wedge itself into the order of battle of the Ukrainian units.

Last day, the enemy made 42 attacks, 32 of them were repelled.

As of 10:00 p.m., fighting continued in Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, and Sokol areas.

The Defense Forces take measures to prevent the advance of the enemy.

The previous losses of the aggressor in this axis amount to almost 300 occupiers killed and wounded.

One armored combat vehicle, four vehicles and three enemy guns were destroyed.

There were 11 combat clashes in the Kurakhove axis.

The occupiers are concentrating their efforts in the direction of Krasnohorivka, where three of their attacks have been repelled, and four are still continuing.

The enemy's activity was not successful near Heorhiyivka and Paraskoviyivka.

Measures are being taken to prevent the advance of the occupiers.

In the Prydniprovskyi axis, the russian aggressor attacked Ukrainian units on the left bank of the Dnieper three times, without success.

In other axes, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops have stepped up in the Kharkiv axis.

Meanwhile, the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated all ten Shahed-type attack drones, which the russian invaders used to attack Ukraine, that night.