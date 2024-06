Lowering of age for participation in hostilities from 27 to 25 years may not be last - MP

Lowering the age for participation in hostilities from 27 to 25 may not be the last.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation (the Holos faction) Roman Lozynskyi stated this to LIGAnet on YouTube on Tuesday, June 18.

Lozynskyi emphasized that the age for mobilization was lowered too late in Ukraine. According to him, it is necessary to replace those who have been at the front for more than two years, were injured or killed. According to the MP, the question of supporting the decision in society regarding the need to lower the age for mobilization "is rhetorical."

"If asked, no one would say - yes, let's do it. If we are talking about the fact that we are still continuing the struggle for our own existence and for Russia not to destroy our country, statehood and people - yes, we need a decision on lowering the age for participation in hostilities, for the defense of the country, for military service," Lozynskyi emphasized.

Lowering the age from 27 to 25 years old, given such a front line and the continuation of a full-scale war, may not be the last change in the conscription age, said the MP.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on lowering the age limit for citizens to be on the military register of conscripts from 27 to 25.

On June 8, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine expanded the possibilities of booking from mobilization for employees of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.

On June 12, 26 members of the Verkhovna Rada proposed to the parliament to allow businesses to book employees for UAH 20,000 of military duty every month.