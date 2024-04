Share:













Copied



Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law 9281 on lowering the maximum age of citizens on military registration of conscripts from 27 to 25 years.

It was reported on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada.

"Citizens of Ukraine who are fit for health reasons, who are 18 years old by the day of departure to the military unit, and older persons who have not reached the age of 25 years and are not entitled to release or deferral from the draft, are called for military service," the document says.

During martial law, draft commissions should conduct a physical examination of conscripts who are on the military record and have reached the age of 25 years. If recognized as fit for military service, they will be put on military records and recognized as liable for military service. This means that such persons can be mobilized to the army, even if they did not undergo a military service and do not have military experience.

Until now, men who had reached the age of 27 and did not serve in the army and did not have military experience were considered conscripts, rather than persons liable for military service. Since there was no enlistment for conscription military service during martial law, they were not mobilized. Otherwise, men under the age of 27 who served as a conscript, or had a military department, were also subject to mobilization.

In fact, the adoption of this law means that from now on men aged 25 and not 27 fall under mobilization in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence on Tuesday, February 27, began consideration and preparation for the second reading of the mobilization bill.