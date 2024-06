Share:













26 members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the parliament allow businesses to book employees for UAH 20,000 of military duty every month.

Dmytro Natalukha, the author of the bill and the chairman of the Committee on Economic Development, announced the details of bill No. 11331 registered in the Rada on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On Friday, together with our colleagues, we registered Draft Law No. 11331 "On Industrial Policy and Predictability of the Real Sector of the Economy". It should help overcome the challenges faced by Ukrainian manufacturers due to the full-scale invasion," wrote Natalukha.

According to him, the concept of "economic booking" is included in the bill, which will allow every business entity that pays an increased military levy of UAH 20,000 per month for an employee to boook him from mobilization.

Natalukha noted that the payment of the increased fee is not done by the employee, but by the business itself, which determines who is most critical for it and confirms it with appropriate taxes.

"Booking applies to every business entity, which eliminates the problem, for example, of the impossibility of booking for representative offices of international companies or individual entrepreneurs. The latter can get booked if they confirm that they have actually been operating during the last year. The percentage limit of the booked and the procedure will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. The mechanics of paying the increased military duty is outlined in the related bill No. 11332 "regarding the specifics of the payment of the military duty for the booking of persons liable for military service," added the head of the economic committee.

He also announced the appearance of two bills on the booking from mobilization: at the salary level of more than UAH 35,000 and mixed – UAH 35,000 salary for an employee, UAH 20,000 of military duty for an individual entrepreneur.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, does not deny that he can support the idea of ​​economic booking.