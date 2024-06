Share:













Copied



Russian occupation forces throw entire platoons and companies of personnel to storm Ukrainian positions in order to reach the borders of the Luhansk Region.

The Third Separate Assault Brigade reported this on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, June 18.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade noted that the immediate task of the russian occupiers is to reach the settlements of Cherneshchyna - Pershotravneve, with the subsequent capture of Borova. The front line of the Third Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv Region, bordering the Luhansk Region, is today one of the most intense areas of the enemy's offensive.

"OFFICIALLY! The enemy is intensifying attacks to reach the borders of the Luhansk Region! Against the units of the brigade - the 3rd and 144th divisions of the 20th army of the russian federation. The enemy is attacking with tank regiments, attracting a significant amount of artillery and additional detachments from PMCs and special forces. It uses FPV, KABs and chemical weapons... The enemy is throwing whole platoons and companies of personnel at the assaults of our positions. Their rapid liquidation is compensated by the replenishment of manpower in the amount of 250-400 soldiers of the russian federation every week," the message says.

Since May, the fighters of the brigade have killed about 1,068 russians, and almost 2,292 more have been wounded. The brigade reported that they were holding the lines for a month despite the lack of reserves and the overwhelming number of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another 1,230 russian occupiers during the day. The total losses of the enemy's army in personnel since the beginning of the large-scale invasion amounted to about 528,620 soldiers.

From the beginning of the day until 10:00 p.m. on June 17, 119 combat clashes took place at the front, the situation on the Pokrovsk axis remains the tensest.

On June 17, during heavy fighting, Ukrainian troops surrounded about 400 russian occupiers at a chemical plant in the center of the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region.