Russia, focusing on war with Ukraine, losing its own territories - Center for Countering Disinformation

Share:













Copied



The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has explained how the aggressor country russia, focusing on the war with Ukraine, is losing its own territories.

The Center for Combating Disinformation reported this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Center notes that Japanese media reported that during russian dictator vladimir putin's recent visit to China, an agreement was reached between moscow and Beijing on a long-standing unresolved territorial dispute.

According to journalists, moscow has agreed to transfer to China the rights to the border section of the Tumangan River.

For the free movement of Chinese vessels through this section of the river to the Sea of ​​Japan, it is necessary to dismantle the "Friendship Bridge", built in 1959, which connects russia with North Korea.

It is noted that putin agreed with this and will inform North Korean leader Kim Jong-un about his decision during his visit to the DPRK.

The Center notes that during putin's rule, russia is not making territorial concessions to China in exchange for economic preferences for the first time, but this topic is inconvenient for ru-propaganda and is not covered, because this state of affairs destroys the image of the "collector of russian lands", which putin forms for himself.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the U.S. does not have information about the supply of lethal weapons from China to russia.

According to the media, in May, Xi Jinping again refused putin a new contract for russian gas.