United States has no information about lethal weapons supply from China to russia – Sullivan

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the U.S. President, said that Washington does not have information about the supply of lethal weapons to russia from China.

Sullivan made the relevant statement at a briefing on Wednesday, May 22, the European Pravda online media outlet quotes his words.

Speaking to reporters, Sullivan recalled that as early as 2022, he assumed that Beijing could start providing military aid to Moscow.

At the same time, he emphasized that, at the moment, the United States does not see any signs that China is really providing weapons to russia.

"We didn't see it in 2022. We didn't see it in 2023. We still don't see it," the publication quoted Sullivan as saying.

He added that he would like to discuss this issue with his British colleagues and agree on an operational picture.

An adviser to the American president said that China provides russia with resources and technology for the production of weapons.

According to him, the United States and its allies have taken measures to counter such deliveries. More such actions should be expected in the near future.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 22, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that British and American intelligence have evidence that China has either started or is preparing to start supplying russia with lethal weapons.

On May 17, the American publication Newsweek reported with reference to its own sources in the U.S. State Department that Washington urged Beijing to make a choice between supporting Moscow or good relations with Western countries.

In April 2024, the chief diplomat of the European Union in Asia said that China is at risk of deteriorating relations with the E.U. due to rapprochement with russia.