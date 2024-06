Share:













Copied



Ihor Kolomoiskyi is suspected of having ordered the murder the lawyer of Viktor Pinchuk, the son-in-law of then President Leonid Kuchma, in 2003.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to court documents, in 2003, Kolomoiskyi, through his bodyguard, involved members of one of the gangs in the murder of the lawyer.

At the same time, he instructed his personal bodyguard, who was acquainted with the members of the relevant gang and was aware of his criminal activities, to organize the murder.

The gang members were given the orientation of the "object" and they began to follow him.

In the summer of 2003, the suspects mistook the victim and beat the person not "ordered" by Kolomoiskyi.

For the crime, the gang used a cut metal pipe and a locksmith's hammer.

The victim received severe, life-threatening injuries.

Eventually, the gang members found out that they had hit the wrong "object" and began tracking down a potential victim.

In July 2003, members of the gang tried to kill a lawyer, who was allegedly ordered by Kolomoiskyi, in Crimea, but they could not complete the crime due to circumstances beyond their control.

Some of the suspected members of the gang were detained by the militia, the other part was hiding from the investigation.

Subsequently, one of the suspects turned to an acquaintance in Mykolaiv and asked to hide him for a certain time, explaining that he had big problems, which are connected with the fact that "in the city of Feodosiya, Crimea, his boys staged a stabbing with a lawyer (of Pinchuk) - son-in-law of the then President of Ukraine (Kuchma)".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the investigation does not know the exact date and time of the murder in which Kolomoiskyi is accused. Kolomoiskyi was arrested without bail in a 20-year-old murder case. It became known whose murder Kolomoiskyi ordered 20 years ago in Crimea