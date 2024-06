Share:













As of June 17, Ukraine pumped about 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities since the beginning of the season, which by 390 million cubic meters of gas exceeds the indicator of the same period in 2023.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, currently the volume of gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities exceeds 9 billion cubic meters.

At the same time, it is not specified whether these volumes include gas that foreign traders pumped into Ukrainian UGS facilities.

"This amount corresponds to the plan for preparing stocks of blue fuel for the next heating season. All our enterprises continue to work as usual," said the head of Naftogaz Oleksii Chernyshov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Naftogaz plans to accumulate 13 billion cubic meters of gas in UGS facilities before the heating season of 2024/2025.

On April 1, Ukraine completed the 2023/2024 heating season and began the season of gas injection into UGS facilities.

During the 2023/2024 heating season, Ukraine used 6.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas from UGS facilities.

In total, the gas extraction season lasted 145 days.