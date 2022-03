Coca-Cola And PepsiCo Suspending Their Activities In Russia

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are suspending their activities in Russia.

The companies announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Coca-Cola Company announced today (March 8) the suspension of its activities in Russia," the statement says.

The company will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation as circumstances develop.

Also, according to a Reuters report, PepsiCo will stop selling drinks and advertising activities in Russia.

It is noted that the company will continue to sell only dairy products, infant formula and baby food.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commercial and industrial corporation Fozzy Group refused to sell Coca-Cola products, which continued to operate in Russia.

Also Novus Ukraine and Varus announced the removal from sale of all Coca-Cola products, which continued to work in Russia.