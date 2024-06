Share:













The US Department of State harshly criticized the statements of the russian dictator vladimir putin, which he called a "peace plan" regarding Ukraine. They believe that the leader of the aggressor country is not ready to negotiate.

European Pravda writes about this with reference to a briefing by the spokesman of the US Department of State, Matthew Miller.

He declared that "putin's plan" is "another maximalist statement."

"No responsible country can say that this is a reasonable basis for peace. It goes against the UN Charter. It goes against basic morality. It goes against basic common sense," Miller said.

According to him, putin's behavior indicates that the dictator is not ready for negotiations.

Miller pointed out that the russian army continues to attack the peaceful infrastructure of Ukraine, threaten ships in the Black Sea and relocate thousands of children to russia.

We will remind you that the condition of "peace" putin called the transfer of the entire Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions to russian control, including territories that are not currently occupied.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in response to putin's imperial statements, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Nazi Germany had the same ambition.

Meanwhile, the American think tank Atlantic Council said that the administration of the US President fears that putin is preparing provocations against Ukraine with the aim of disrupting the NATO summit in July.