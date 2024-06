Ultimatum, which cannot be trusted – Zelenskyy about putin's "offers" to cease fire

The cease-fire offer from russian dictator vladimir putin is an ultimatum that cannot be trusted.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this to the Italian TV channel Sky TG24.

In a speech today, putin said russia would end the war in Ukraine if Kyiv abandons its NATO ambitions and withdraws troops from four regions.

Zelenskyy believes that putin will not stop his military offensive even if his demands for a ceasefire are met.

The head of state emphasized that putin's "conditions" are "ultimatums, they are no different from other ultimatums he made before."

"Currently, we see that he (Putin. - Ed.) is engaged in the revival of Nazism. This is a new wave of this Nazism, which is Russian Nazism," he believes.

"It's the same as what Hitler did when he said, 'Give me a part of Czechoslovakia and that's it.' about four regions, earlier he spoke about Crimea and Donbas," he recalled.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, against the background of this statement, putin continues to threaten nuclear weapons, saying that they have already come unacceptably close to the point of no return.