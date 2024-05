Foreign Ministry to resume consular services to men of draft age from May 18, they must submit their military

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs since May 18 resumes the provision of consular services to men of draft age, they must submit their military accounting document for this.

This is stated in the clarification of the Foreign Ministry on the resumption of accepting applications for consular services for certain categories of citizens, Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already ordered foreign diplomatic institutions from May 18 to resume, in accordance with the current legislation, the acceptance of applications for consular actions to men of draft age, which was suspended on April 23," the statement said.

Since May 18, men aged 18-60 years who are/live abroad have the opportunity to apply for consular services.

According to the new legislation, along with the documents that are necessary for obtaining the chosen consular service, such applicants must also submit their military accounting document in paper or electronic form.

At the same time, it should be noted that a paper document can be submitted only before the work of the electronic cabinet of a person liable for military service, in which everyone can independently form an electronic document.

A paper military accounting document is a certificate of registration in a draft office (issued to conscripts) or a military ticket or a temporary certificate of a person liable for military service (issued to persons liable for military service).

Thus, conscripts need to have a certificate of registration in a draft office, and persons liable for military service and military personnel need a military ticket or temporary certificate.

Paper military accounting documents will be valid only until the launch of the conscript's electronic cabinet. After its launch, electronic military accounting documents will be valid, which each applicant will be able to independently form online in the electronic cabinet.

The Foreign Ministry notes that in order to receive a consular service, an electronic military accounting document must be reliable and relevant, that is, formed no earlier than 3 days before contacting the consular office. If the document is older than 3 days, you should re-form it in the conscript’s electronic cabinet before applying for a consular service.

Having scanned the code from the applicant's smartphone, the consul will be able to receive real-time confirmation of the relevance of the applicant's military credentials and the possibility of obtaining a consular service.

The Foreign Ministry notes that in the case when the electronic office of the conscript has not yet worked, but also there is no paper document, a citizen of Ukraine can use a temporary alternative option: to be taken on a temporary consular accounting or update their consular record, and then apply for a consular service without an electronic or paper military accounting document.

In this case, it is not necessary to make a separate record in the electronic queue for submitting documents for temporary consular accounting or updating of consular accounting data (such documents are submitted as part of the record in the electronic queue for the relevant consular service together with a package of documents necessary for its receipt).

The Foreign Ministry clarifies that in general, such a procedure is temporary and will be valid only until the moment when it becomes possible to independently form an electronic military accounting document in the conscript's electronic cabinet. From now on, registration or updating of consular accounting data will no longer replace the requirement for the provision of an electronic military accounting document.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Foreign Ministry announced a temporary suspension from April 23 this year of receiving new applications for consular actions from men 18-60 years old who are temporarily abroad (with the exception of applications for registration of identity cards for return to Ukraine).

On May 18, the law on mobilization comes into force.