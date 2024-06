Share:













The russians are hastily continuing their offensive in 4 axes in anticipation of strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with Western weapons.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he said that he has been working on the Eastern Front for almost a week in units of various groups that are defending the most critical areas of the front.

"The nature of the enemy's actions has not changed significantly. In the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivka operational axes, it is conducting active offensive actions of varying intensity, trying to break through the defense of our troops and capture important areas of the terrain or settlements that affect the stability of our defense," the Commander-in-Chief says.

Syrskyi noted that the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated in the Pokrovsk axis, where the majority of its shock brigades and regiments are concentrated. Fierce fighting continues in the areas of Hlyboke, Chasiv Yar, Staromayorsk, Robotyne, Krynky and islands in the coastal part of the left bank of the Dnieper.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that the enemy is in a hurry in anticipation of strengthening the Ukrainian army with Western weapons.

"The enemy perfectly understands that as a result of the gradual arrival of a significant amount of weapons and military equipment from our partners, the arrival of the first F-16s, which will strengthen our air defense, time will play in our favor, and its chances of success will decrease. Therefore, the command of the russian troops is currently making every effort to increase the intensity and expand the geography of hostilities in order to exhaust our troops as much as possible, disrupt the preparation of reserves, and prevent the transition to active offensive actions," he said.

Syrskyi emphasized that along the entire front from Kharkiv to Krynky, Ukrainian servicemen demonstrate resilience, courage and patriotism, and most importantly, faith in the victory of Ukraine, as never before, the army needs the maximum support of society in all senses.

