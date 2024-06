Share:













The russians continue their offensive along the entire front, concentrating their main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Syrskyi noted that he worked for several days in a row in military units that conduct defense at the hottest points of the Eastern Front.

"The enemy continues to conduct active offensive operations of varying intensity practically along the entire front, concentrating the main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes. Here, the enemy has concentrated the largest number of its assault units from eight strike brigades," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that fierce battles in these axes have been going on for several months, and during this time Ukrainian soldiers courageously restrained the advance of the enemy.

Syrskyi also reported that fighting continues in the Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, and Kalynivka areas, the enemy is trying to capture these settlements in order to expand the geography of their advance in the direction of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

According to him, the enemy is unsuccessfully storming Bilohorivka, which has become an eloquent example of the resilience of the Ukrainian army in the Luhansk Region.

Syrskyi also noted that the enemy rushed to Siversk from two directions, but each time retreated, leaving the corpses of their soldiers behind.

He said that in the Zaporizhzhia axis, the aggressor is carrying out offensive actions in the Staromayorske and Robotyne areas, but in fact without success.

In the Krynky area of the Kherson Region, fighting continued for the maintenance of the bridgehead and control of the islands, without significant changes in the condition and position of the parties.

Syrskyi emphasized that today it is very important for the Defense Forces to maintain the occupied lines and positions, to prevent a defense breakthrough, and to destroy the enemy's manpower and equipment as much as possible.

"We need to gain an advantage over the enemy, reduce losses, and most importantly, change defensive and offensive psychology, which will be an important step on the way to our Victory! For this, we are focusing our efforts on improving the quality of conducting exercises with units undergoing combat coordination, during in which the issues of combating enemy drones and protection against them, movement on the battlefield, use of EW devices, evacuation of the wounded and many other issues that are relevant in the conditions of modern combat are being worked out," he said.

Syrskyi emphasized that only the technological superiority and training of the troops will ensure Ukraine's success on the battlefield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 5, Syrskyi, reporting the situation at the front, noted that the russians are continuing their offensive, focusing their main efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Kharkiv axes, in addition, they are conducting active assault operations in Vovchansk and on the approaches to Chasiv Yar.