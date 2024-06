Share:













The enemy is unsuccessfully trying to create a so-called "security belt" in the Kharkiv Region.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kharkiv axis, the enemy is conducting unsuccessful actions, trying to advance deep into our battle formations and create a so-called "security belt," he said.

Syrskyi also noted that the enemy is bogged down in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region, despite the forces and resources involved, which are constantly being replenished at the expense of units from other directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Syrskyi, talking about the situation at the front, said that the russians are continuing their offensive along the entire front, the main efforts are being concentrated on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes.

Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that strikes by the Ukrainian army on missile launch sites helped reduce the number of attacks on Kharkiv.