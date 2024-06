Putin continues to threaten nuclear weapons, says that they have already come unacceptably close to point of n

The leader of the aggressor country of russia, vladimir putin, continues to blame Western countries for the current extremely dangerous state of affairs and to threaten with nuclear weapons, saying that they have already come unacceptably close to the point of no return.

This is stated in the message of the Kremlin in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The selfishness and arrogance of the Western powers have led to the current extremely dangerous state of affairs. We have come unacceptably close to the point of no return. Calls to inflict a strategic defeat on russia, which has the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, demonstrate the extraterrestrial adventurism of Western politicians. Either they do not understand the scale of the threat that they themselves give birth, or are simply obsessed with their own impunity and their own exclusivity. Both can turn into a tragedy," putin said during a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, US and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement.

In late May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received confirmation from the military to authorize limited strikes by US weapons on russian territory.

In May, Zelenskyy said that putin would try to derail the Peace Summit.