Attacks by German weapons on facilities in russia will not lead to escalation – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that strikes on military targets in the territory of russia with the weapons provided by Germany to Ukraine will not lead to escalation.

He said this on June 3 on the Antenne Bayern radio station, DW reports.

"As the U.S. President said, it is only about the possibility of protecting a large city, for example, Kharkiv," Scholz said.

He also added that the decision to grant Kyiv the right to use German weapons was carefully thought out in cooperation with "friends and allies" of Germany.

At the same time, Scholz assured the citizens of Germany that he would never allow pressure on him to persuade him to make "wrong and untimely decisions."

On May 31, the Federal Government of Germany, following the United States, gave Ukraine permission to use the weapons transferred by Berlin also for strikes on military targets in russia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States allowed Ukraine to strike the russian federation with American weapons, but with one condition.

Meanwhile, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that he does not rule out the possibility of expanding the authorization to use weapons for Ukraine in the future. He emphasized that everything would depend on the situation on the battlefield.