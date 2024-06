Energoatom declares possible catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia NPP in case of running out of fuel in generators

If the generators of the Zaporizhzhia NPP run out of fuel during a power outage, a Fukushima-like disaster may occur.

This was stated by acting head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, for The Economist.

He explained that constant shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP often interferes with the supply of electricity. In this connection, diesel generators are used. However, no one knows how much diesel fuel there is at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Kotin noted that if the generators run out of diesel fuel during power outages, a Fukushima-like disaster could occur at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Currently, all six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are in cold shutdown mode, meaning they do not produce any energy and do not contain fuel. But this does not mean that the station is not working.

As the head of Energoatom noted, it is impossible to preserve such a nuclear facility as the "pasta factory". It is necessary to monitor and maintain cooling systems to prevent overheating of spent fuel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 6, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the russian occupiers want to start up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On April 7, the IAEA informed that a drone detonated on the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On April 13, the russian occupiers announced a complete shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.