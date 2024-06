Share:













A team of observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency recorded the sound of an explosion at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It was reported by the IAEA press service.

It is noted that the mine exploded on June 11 near the cooling pond. As a result of the explosion, no one was injured, and there was no damage.

"This latest explosion, so close to the station, is of grave concern and worsens an already fragile situation," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 6, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that the russian occupiers want to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On April 7, the IAEA informed that a drone detonated on the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On April 13, the russian occupiers announced a complete shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.