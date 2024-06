List of objects that are not subject to de-energization will be updated in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the list of objects that are not subject to de-energization will be updated.

This is stated in the message of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, together with operators of the distribution system and military-civilian administrations, conducts an inventory of connections to power grids of critical infrastructure facilities. Based on the results, the list of facilities that are not subject to de-energization will be updated. This will also contribute to a fairer distribution of electricity for consumers," Ruslan Slobodian, head of the State Energy Inspectorate, noted.

According to him, recently, in cities where there are a large number of critical infrastructure facilities, more outages fall on household consumers.

So the task of the inventory is to unload the power lines that supply the important facilities.

At the same time, consumers who may be involved in hourly outage schedules should be connected to other lines.

"All other consumers must be disconnected from the lines that supply the critical infrastructure. This will contribute to ensuring the principle of fair and equal distribution of electricity within the limits between consumers who are not included in the list of critically important objects," Slobodian explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy stated that the new procedure for applying hourly outage schedules, which started in Ukraine in a test mode on Saturday, June 8, should ensure a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.

The Cabinet of Ministers obliged regional power distribution companies to ensure an even and fair sequence of power outages.