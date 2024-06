Power outages in Ukraine tomorrow will be in effect from 6 PM - Ukrenergo

Power outages across Ukraine are scheduled for tomorrow, June 14, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company reported this on Thursday, June 13.

"Attention! Tomorrow, June 14, oblenergos will apply hourly blackout schedules throughout Ukraine from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.," the message reads.

Objects of critical infrastructure and enterprises that import 80% of electricity for their needs will not be limited in electricity supply.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 7, the Ministry of Energy announced that the new procedure for applying hourly blackout schedules should ensure a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.

In addition, on May 24, the Cabinet of Ministers obliged oblenergos to ensure an even and fair sequence of power outages.

At the same time, Ukrenergo does not predict the probability of a blackout in the energy system of Ukraine, as well as in some of its regions.