Liquidation of fire at industrial facility in Kyiv Region after russian shelling continues

Liquidation of the fire at an industrial enterprise in the Kyiv Region, which occurred as a result of falling debris after shelling by the aggressor state russia on the night of June 12, continues.

The State Emergency Service announced this on its Facebook page on Thursday, June 13.

Firefighters are working to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling. 249 rescuers, 98 pieces of equipment, and four fire engines were involved in extinguishing the fire at the industrial enterprise in the Kyiv Region.

Fire extinguishing. Photo: SESU

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 12, the aggressor country russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, as a result of which a fire started at an industrial facility in the Kyiv Region.

On the evening of June 12, the State Emergency Service reported that the fire was being extinguished.

We will remind, on June 7, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kyiv Region due to nighttime russian shelling.