Fire breaks out at enterprise in Kyiv Region due to russian shelling

Overnight into Friday, June 7, a fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kyiv Region due to nighttime russian shelling.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

It is noted that throughout the night the enemy attacked the region with UAVs and missiles. The air alert lasted 4 hours, air defense forces worked in the region.

"As a result of the air attack, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities in the region. There are no casualties," Kravchenko said.

He added that the liquidation of the consequences of the fire is ongoing. All operational services are working.

Meanwhile, a video of the fire at the site of the enemy hit was published on social networks:

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine announced that the russians had sent three ships into the Black Sea at once, which could be equipped with Kalibr missiles.

Meanwhile, overnight into Friday, June 7, four Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from the Olenya air base in the Murmansk Oblast of the russian federation. These planes are used by the russians for missile attacks on Ukraine.