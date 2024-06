Share:













On the night of Wednesday, June 12, the aggressor country russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. All enemy targets were destroyed, no destruction was recorded in the capital.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"As a result of another air attack on Kyiv, no damage was recorded in the capital. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the agency said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration told how the enemy tried to attack Kyiv.

"The strike was combined, using different types of weapons. Thus, the enemy launched Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from the Tu-95MS strategic bombers. These missiles entered Kyiv from the south in several waves. Almost simultaneously with the missiles enemy air defense systems were moving towards the capital from the same southern direction. During the repulse of this attack, the enemy also fired ballistics at the capital,” the statement reads.

The air alert in Kyiv lasted almost two hours. Information on the number and type of destroyed missiles will be reported later in the reports of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This attack has once again demonstrated that the aggressor will not give up the missile terror of Kyiv. And for the effectiveness of their strikes, the ruscists will look for new and new combinations to break through our air defenses. So never ignore air warning signals! Always stay in shelters in times of danger. Take care yourself and your loved ones. And believe in our Victory," added Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 10, as a result of the russian bombardment of Kharkiv, eight civilians were injured.