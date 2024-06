Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of security agreements with the USA and Japan during the G7 summit in Italy.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he announced that he will participate in the G7 meeting today and hold a series of bilateral meetings.

"During the meetings with US President Joseph Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we will sign bilateral security agreements. The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as it should be with the leaders of Ukraine's support," the President said.

He noted that a year ago at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a Declaration on support for Ukraine, and today, within the framework of this Declaration, Ukraine will sign the last two security agreements with the members of the G7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has already signed 15 bilateral security agreements.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, previously stated that the future security agreement of the US with Ukraine should work no worse than the US memorandum with Israel.