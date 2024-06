In Kyiv Region, they still cannot put out fire at industrial facility attacked by russians

For more than a day, liquidation of a fire at an industrial enterprise, where fragments of russian missiles and drones fell on the night of June 12, has been ongoing in the Kyiv Region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

"The liquidation of the fire at the industrial enterprise, which arose as a result of russia's armed aggression, is ongoing," the message said.

Now 249 rescuers and 98 units of equipment and four fire trains are trying to put out the fire.

It is known about the facility that it is located in the Kyiv Region, but the SESU does not say where exactly the fire started.

We will remind, on the night of Wednesday, June 12, the aggressor country of russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. All enemy targets were destroyed, no destruction was recorded in the capital. However, a fire broke out in the Kyiv Region as a result of debris falling during an enemy attack.

On the night of Wednesday, June 12, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defense failed to shoot down only the Iskander-M missile.