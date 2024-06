Share:













Copied



Overnight into Wednesday, June 12, the army of the aggressor country, russian federation, again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defense failed to shoot down only one Iskander-M missile.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported this on Telegram.

"Overnight into June 12, 2024, the occupiers launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine, using air and ground-based missiles, as well as attack UAVs," he said.

In total, according to his data, the occupiers used 30 means of air attack:

4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area, Saratov Region, russia);

1 ballistic missile Iskander-M (from the territory of Crimea);

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov Region, russia);

24 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type (launch area - Yeisk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, russia).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 29 air targets were shot down:

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

24 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, June 12, russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. A fire broke out at an industrial facility.