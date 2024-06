Share:













As a result of the russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region on June 12, the number of killed increased to 9, the number of wounded - to 29. In addition, 4 people are considered missing. Among the injured are 5 children.

The Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko, the Prosecutor General's Office and the head of the Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul announced this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Klymenko noted that on Wednesday afternoon, the enemy launched a missile attack on a residential building in the city, as a result of which at least 8 people were killed and more than 20 were injured.

"The search operation is ongoing. Employees of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, communal services, volunteers are doing everything possible to save as many people as possible. Dog handlers with search dogs and psychologists are working at the scene," he wrote.

Subsequently, the Prosecutor General's Office provided updated data - 9 killed and 29 wounded.

Five children are among the injured.

According to Vilkul, 4 more people are considered missing.

The head of the City Military Administration also noted that according to preliminary data, the enemy hit a residential quarter of the city with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the territory of Crimea.

41 apartment buildings, 1 gymnasium, 2 schools were damaged.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 12, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.

As a result of an explosion, the wall of the nine-story building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out.

5 people were killed and 43 were injured.