Share:













Copied



As a result of the russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region on June 12, the number of killed increased to 8, the number of wounded - to 21. In addition, 4 people are considered missing.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

"Kryvyi Rih. Updated information. The death toll increased to 8 people. At least 21 people have been wounded, two children are among the wounded. 4 more people are considered missing," he informed.

It is reported that the russians launched a missile attack on a residential building in the city on the afternoon of June 12.

"The search operation is ongoing. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), the National Police, communal services, volunteers are doing everything possible to save as many people as possible," Klymenko emphasized.

Cynologists with search dogs and psychologists also work at the scene. The police are documenting another russian war crime.

Photo: SESU

Photo: SESU

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were killed as a result of the russian strike and once again emphasized the need for air defense for Ukraine.