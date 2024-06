Share:













Today, June 12, the russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of the attack, it is known that 6 people were killed and 11 were wounded.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Every day and every hour, russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, must strengthen air defense. Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. As of this moment, 11 people were wounded and 6 were killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. All necessary services are working on the spot," the message says.

The President emphasized that modern air defense systems are capable of providing maximum protection of people, Ukrainian cities and positions.

"And we need them as much as possible," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also published a video from rescuers showing the consequences of the russian strike on Kryvyi Rih.

We will remind, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, announced that the russian army launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.