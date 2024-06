Strokes in Ukraine become "younger" by 10-15 years due to stress and war - Health Ministry

Strokes in Ukraine have become “younger” by 10-15 years due to war and stress.

This was announced by Health Minister Viktor Liashko at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Espresso writes.

Liashko noted that similar diseases in Ukraine began to cover a completely different age category.

"I can now enter the discussion and show the numbers of the increase in strokes, which is caused by the stressful situations we are in. We can already confirm the research of past years that in a country where the war continues, strokes are 10-15 years “younger," Liashko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, 23,000 people with post-traumatic stress disorder were registered in the electronic health care system.

The Ministry of Health announced that the restoration of the Ukrainian medical system due to russian shelling will require more than USD 14 billion in the next 10 years.

Since May, the World Health Organization together with the Ministry of Health have started installing modular boiler rooms in hospitals.