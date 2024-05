Share:













The World Health Organization (WHO) together with the Ministry of Health have started installing modular boiler rooms in hospitals.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the year, thanks to the help of the Government of Germany, the World Health Organization together with the Ministry of Health started installing modular boiler rooms in hospitals. Modular boiler rooms were installed in the Bobrovytsia Support Hospital and Korop Central Hospital in the Chernihiv Region as part of a large-scale initiative. The modular boiler room of the Bobrovytsia Support Hospital includes two boilers, with a capacity of 1,600 kW. Korop Central Hospital has a modular boiler room with a capacity of 500 kW," the message states.

It is noted that both boiler rooms work on firewood, which makes them completely autonomous in case of complete blackouts or emergency power outages.

At the same time, boiler rooms serve as alternative heating systems for the entire hospital.

Both hospitals serve more than 54,000 residents of the Chernihiv Region communities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, health care expenditures in 2024 will total UAH 239 billion, which is UAH 31 billion or 15% more than in 2023.