To restore the Ukrainian medical system, more than USD 14 billion is needed in the next 10 years.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The price of restoring the medical sphere of Ukraine after the consequences of a full-scale war, which have already been recorded, is more than USD 14 billion for the next 10 years. However, Russia is trying to destroy not only our hospitals, but also destroys our "emergency rooms", pharmacies, takes away equipment and medicines, is killing our doctors. The total losses of the medical field from the war are at least USD 17.8 billion," said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko during a speech at the international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine.

He reminded that over 27 months, as a result of russian attacks, 1,618 medical facilities were damaged and another 214 were completely destroyed and cannot be restored.

At the same time, medical institutions of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions suffered the greatest losses.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 517 medical facilities damaged during the war have been restored in Ukraine.