One of the energy facilities in the Sumy Region was damaged during a nighttime drone attack by the aggressor state of russia.

Ukrenergo announced this in a statement on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, June 12, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

One of the energy facilities in the Sumy Region was damaged due to a night drone attack. As a result, 14 settlements were without power. Currently, the process of re-powering consumers is ongoing.

In addition, as of Wednesday morning, 237 settlements in the Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernihiv Regions and the city of Kyiv remain without power due to weather conditions.

"For other reasons, 490 settlements are without power," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, June 12, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in all regions of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Energy stated that the new procedure for applying hourly outage schedules, which started working in Ukraine in a test mode from Saturday, June 8, should ensure a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.

Recall that on May 24, the Cabinet of Ministers obliged oblenergos to ensure a uniform and fair sequence of power outages.