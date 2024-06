Share:













Poland raised warplanes into the air due to the increased activity of the russian aviation and the threat of missile strikes on the territory of the west of Ukraine on the night of June 11-12. Necessary procedures for the safety of Polish airspace have been initiated.

It was reported by the press service of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland.

"Tonight, we are observing the activity of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is striking with cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type against objects located, in particular, in the west of Ukrainian territory," the message reads.

It is noted that the last such activation of the russian aviation with the task of strikes on the western territory of Ukraine was recorded on the night of June 6-7. The operational command carries out constant monitoring of the situation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, June 12, the aggressor country russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. There was a fire at an industrial facility.

On the night of Wednesday, June 12, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defense failed to shoot down only the Iskander-M missile.