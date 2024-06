Share:













Copied



Last day, June 11, russian occupation forces attacked 20 settlements in the Kherson Region. There were wounded people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

Thus, Stanislav, Sadove, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Tokarivka, Veletenske, Berehove, Zarichne, Inhulets, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Lvove, Olhivka, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Burhunka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.

The russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, in particular, a high-rise building and 22 private houses were damaged. Critical infrastructure objects, a shopping complex, an administrative building and cars were hit.

As a result of russian aggression, three people were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers destroyed the Epicenter shopping center in Kherson, and there were no casualties.

In the Kherson Region, russian troops renewed their attack on the Nestryha Island, which is part of the right bank of the Dnieper and is important for the placement of military positions.

On April 28, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the Ukrainian military had established control over the Nestryha Island.