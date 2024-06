Share:













Russian occupiers destroyed the Epicenter shopping mall in Kherson, there were no killed or injured people.

This is stated in the message of the Epicenter K company, which develops a network of construction and household malls of the same name, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"For the second time since the beginning of the full-scale war, the enemy has targeted the Epicenter shopping mall at 37 Naftovykiv Street. This facility has not been operational since May of last year, when it was heavily damaged by artillery fire. Then, an insidious attack by the occupation forces led to the death of three employees of the company. This time there were no killed or injured people. As a result, the shopping mall with a total area of ​​16,600 square meters burned down," the report said.

According to the report, this is the second Epicenter shopping mall in Kherson destroyed by the russian federation.

Thus, at the beginning of February 2023, the 20,500-square-meter Epicenter shopping mall at 17 Beryslavske Highway completely burned down due to shelling by the occupiers.

"Starting from February 2022, seven Epicenter shopping malls in Mariupol, Chernihiv, Bucha, Nikopol, Kharkiv and two in Kherson with a total area of ​​more than 125,600 square meters were completely destroyed. Due to damage and proximity to war zones, two shopping malls are temporarily closed— in Kramatorsk and Kharkiv. The total area of ​​these facilities is 46,500 square meters. One more commercial facility in Melitopol was occupied. Thus, as a result of the large-scale military aggression, Epicenter has already lost 10 of objects that were completely destroyed, occupied or damaged. Their total area is more than 177,500 square meters," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 25 in Kharkiv, around 4:00 p.m., russian occupiers targeted the Epicenter construction hypermarket with two KABs.

The Epicenter K company began its activity with the opening of the first hypermarket on December 6, 2003 in Kyiv.

The company develops a network of Epicenter shopping centers and the Nova Linia building materials hypermarkets.

Also, Epicenter K has a franchise for the development of the Intersport network of sports goods.

The final beneficiaries of the company are Halyna and Oleksandr Hereha.