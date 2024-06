U.S. to transfer another Patriot SAM system to Ukraine – AP

Share:













Copied



The U.S. will hand over another Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) system to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Associated Press with reference to two anonymous American officials, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to two American officials, U.S. President Joe Biden made the appropriate decision in response to Kyiv's calls to strengthen air defense, as the country is fighting intensive russian offensives in the north-east of the Kharkiv Region.

This will be the second Patriot system that the U.S. will transfer to Ukraine.

Biden approved the transfer of the first SAM system a year and a half ago.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet on June 13 on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy to discuss support from the United States.

On June 2, the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, said that Bucharest was discussing the possibility of transferring a Patriot SAM system to Ukraine.

And on May 31, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, announced that Kyiv will receive another Patriot SAM system from Berlin.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working with partners from the U.S. and "some other" European countries on the transfer of a Patriot SAM system.