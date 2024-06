Share:













U.S. and Ukraine's Presidents, Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will meet on Thursday, June 13, to discuss U.S. support.

This follows from a statement of the White House.

The United States is set to announce new steps in unlocking the value of russian assets for Ukraine and helping it recover from russian shelling.

"On Thursday, President Biden and President Zelenskyy will sit down at the negotiating table to discuss our strong support for Ukraine now and in the future. And after this meeting, both leaders, President Biden and President Zelenskyy, will take part in a press conference," the White House informs.

The United States will also continue to increase russia's war spending, and a new package of sanctions and export control measures will be announced this week.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 7, during a meeting in Paris, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden the possibility of strikes on russia and the future security agreement with the United States.

Besides, on June 6, President Biden did not allow Ukraine to hit Moscow and the Kremlin with American weapons.

On June 6, President Zelenskyy and his wife Olena arrived in France to participate in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.