German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that in order to participate in peace negotiations, russia must make its contribution to the development of the peaceful path, namely, that russian leader vladimir putin must withdraw his troops from Ukraine. He also added that only Ukraine will decide when the time will come to invite the russian federation to the negotiating table.

He said this at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

Thus, Scholz emphasized that the peace summit in Switzerland is of great importance. He called the process of preparation for the event a success, as many meetings with partners took place during this period.

"And of course, russia must make its contribution to the development of a peaceful path, that is, to withdraw the troops. So far we do not see this in order to be able to (sit down at the negotiating table – ed. note)," the German Chancellor said.

Scholz noted that there will be a meeting with states from all over the world at the first peace summit for Ukraine in Switzerland, where a dialogue will be held on the principles of a just and durable peace.

The Chancellor of Germany noted that these are not yet negotiations on the end of the war, because for this, according to him, putin must make it clear that he is ready to end his brutal military campaign and withdraw his troops.

"However, it may be possible to show the way to begin a process in which russia will one day sit at the table. When the time comes, only Ukraine will decide. But as long as putin ruthlessly pursues his goals in this war, our message will be - we will not weaken our support for Ukraine, we will continue to stand steadfastly on the side of Ukrainian men and women," the Chancellor of Germany added.

We will remind you that on June 11-12, the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Berlin, designed to mobilize international support for the restoration of the country after the destruction caused by the russian invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the delivery to Ukraine of one Patriot air defense system, as well as missiles and ammunition.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that negotiations with the aggressor state of russia are unrealistic, as a peace agreement will be a "trap".