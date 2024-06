Share:













In fact, the village of Ivanivske was not captured by the invaders, despite the difficult situation around the settlement.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Nazar Voloshyn, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"I can say the following about Ivanivske: the settlement belongs to Ukraine, the Defense Forces control the situation in that axis," Voloshyn said.

He added that the russian invaders continue to storm the settlement with all types of weapons.

Voloshyn made his statement in response to the analysis of the DeepState project, which spoke about the capture of the village of Ivanivske and the advance in the districts of Novopokrovske in the Donetsk Region and Staromayorske in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, 85 combat clashes with the russian invaders took place at the front, the situation in the Pokrovsk axis is the hottest.

Meanwhile, on June 9, 73 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the defense lines of Ukrainian units in the Pokrovsk axis.