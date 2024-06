Share:













Since the beginning of the previous day until 11:30 p.m. on June 9, a total of 73 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the defense lines of Ukrainian units on the Pokrovske Axis.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Last day, the russian occupiers launched three missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using three missiles and 53 air strikes using 69 anti-aircraft missiles, using 529 kamikaze drones.

The russians carried out 2,888 shellings of Ukrainian military positions and populated areas using various types of weapons.

Since the beginning of the current day, 73 combat clashes have taken place.

On the Kharkiv Axis, five combat encounters took place without success for the enemy in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and west of Hlyboke.

The situation on the Kupiyansk and Lyman Axes did not undergo significant changes; two enemy attacks continued in the Pishchane and Hrekivka areas.

On the Siversk Axis, the russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked AFU positions in the Vyimka area.

There were nine combat clashes on the Kramatorsk Axis; the occupiers were most active in the Ivanovo area.

On the Pokrovske Axis, the enemy attacked AFU positions 27 times in the areas of Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovsky, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, and Karlivka, 18 attacks were repulsed, nine are still ongoing.

On the Kurakhiv Axis, the enemy attacked AFU positions eight times in the area of Paraskoviyivka and Krasnohorivka; seven attacks were repulsed, and fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka.

On the Orikhiv and Dnipro Axes, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the Mala Tokmachka and Krynky areas four times without success.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the rest of the axes.

Since the beginning of this day, units of our aviation and missile forces and artillery have inflicted damage on three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment: one anti-aircraft vehicle, two artillery vehicles, the occupiers' radar station, and the ammunition warehouse.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 7, a total of 85 combat clashes took place at the front with the russian invaders, the most heated being the situation on the Pokrovske Axis.